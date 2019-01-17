10YearChallenge - Top 5 Cars Then and Now: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Hyundai Santro & More

#10YearChallenge Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

#10YearChallenge Hyundai Santro

#10YearChallenge Honda City

#10YearChallenge Toyota Innova

#10YearChallenge Mahindra Scorpio

Like another internet fad, yet another social media challenge has popped online called the 10 Year Challenge. The challenge, unlike other famous trends from the past (ALS challenge, Kiki challenge) doesn’t require you to undertake any physical activity. Instead, the 10 year challenge us just another activity to share your photos online – this time comparing photos from 2009 vs 2019.Now this challenge has put many social media users to work and everyone is busy scrolling through their photo galleries to find 10 year old photos. We thought it’s probably the best time to highlight the top 5 iconic cars of India who have gone through drastic changes throughout these years.So here’s some images of the top 5 cars from 2009 and 2019, completing the #10YearChallenge!While Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the all-new model on 23January, 2019, the tall-boy hatchback was first introduced in 1999. Over the course of 20 years, the Wagon R has gone through some visible design, mechanical and functional changes. The image above compares the 2010 model with the soon to be launched 2019 model. While the silhouette remains the same, the new car has become sharper, feature loaded and frugal.The strongest competitor to the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R – Hyundai Santro – was originally launched 1 year prior to the Wagon R and helped Hyundai establish a base in India. The Santro is often touted as the original tall boy car and Hyundai stopped the production of the hatch in 2014. 20 years later, Hyundai has again reintroduced the Santro with a completely new look, engine options and segment best features.Probably the most known and sold premium products in India, Honda City was the first car to break the budget car mentality in India and sold extremely well. Now in its fourth generation (internationally sixth generation), the Honda City is still one the most selling mid-size sedans in India. Launched back in 1998, Honda City celebrated its 20anniversary last year and you can see the visible difference between the two in the image above.Think people carrier in India and Toyota Innova’s name will be on the top of the list. What Tata Sumo was to India, Toyota Innova became post 2004, when its production began locally. But the biggest change came post 2016, when the Toyota Innova was replaced with more popular and feature loaded Innova Crsyta. Essentially, Toyota Innova changed from being a taxi-only vehicle to a vehicle desired by buyers from all quarters.Last on our list the Mahindra Scorpio, an SUV that changed the SUV market in India and made India an SUV crazy country – a trend which is prevalent to date. Mahindra Scorpio was first introduced in 2002 as a hassle free SUV option to the Indian buyers, who were not habitual of such bulky looking cars. Mahindra has retained the basic boxy design of the Scorpio throughout the years, giving it the trademark look of the SUV.