11-Year-Old Boy Steals School Bus for Joyride Across City, Arrested by Police After Crash

It seems like a pre-teenager boy in America was seeking an adventurous time when he stole a school bus and drove it on a Sunday morning this week.

An eleven-year-old boy in Baton Rouge, Louisiana stole the school bus and was chased by police forces for breaking the law. The boy must have surely lived his action movie dream as the scene culminated into a typical police chase.

It was the boy's erratic driving that made the police grow suspicious. Even after police warnings, he refused to stop. According to news channel ABC 11, the boy even hit a gas line and tried to ram into another vehicle while being chased by police. The chase lasted for 21 km across several parts of the city.

However, the boy’s Tom Cruise inspired dream was short-lived after he ended up crashing the bus into someone’s front yard and was arrested on four charges.

According to report by WAFB, the Baton Rouge Police Department says the bus belongs to a private owner. An eye-witness named Joy Gradney, who recorded the scene on her smartphone, said she was not expecting such a young person to drive the huge bus. She said as the bus got closer, she realised that it was a boy driving who was laughing and giggling, which she could not believe.

Thankfully, the incident did not cause substantial damage to anyone but the juvenile was handcuffed after he crashed the bus into Libby Smith’s yard. Speaking to WAFB, Smith said that his first thought was that the school bus was full of children and crashed at his place.

Also Watch:

The police charged the boy with theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and aggravated assault. The raw video footage published by news channel CBS 17 shows a damaged International 3800 school bus being hauled away from the scene.