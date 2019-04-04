11-Year Old Girl Writes to Anand Mahindra on Twitter for Imposing Honking Limits in India

At the end of a tiring day, when you see something like this in the mail..the weariness vanishes...I know I’m working for people like her, who want a better—and quieter world! 😊 pic.twitter.com/lXsGLcrqlf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 3, 2019

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra is known for bringing some interesting issues to light through his Twitter account. The dynamic businessman is quite active on Twitter and loves to engage with the audience on the popular social media platform. His latest tweet has left his followers and environment lovers awestruck.Anand Mahindra shared a hand written letter by an 11-year old girl named Mahika Mishra on Twitter with a caption – “At the end of a tiring day, when you see something like this in the mail..the weariness vanishes...I know I’m working for people like her, who want a better—and quieter world!”Mahika‘s letter to Mahindra was aimed at curbing noise pollution - “I go on many drives and I have noticed that many people honk unnecessarily. Especially in traffic, they do not understand that honking does not make the vehicle move. And it wastes energy. It also causes a lot of noise pollution. I have a suggestion that if you can only honk 5 times in 10 minutes and the honk will only last for 3 seconds. In this way the noise will be minimized. And our roads will be quieter.”Mahika not only raised some important concern related pollution, she has also suggested the measures to curb it. And going by the content of the letter, she seems more concerned and understanding of our environment than most of the adults out there.We would like to thank Mr Mahindra for sharing a young girl’s thoughts with us, proving that there is still hope in the world!