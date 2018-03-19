English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
115 Classic Cars Worth Over €20 Million to be Auctioned
One of the headline lots at the auction is a stunning 1967 Lamborghini Miura SV, which it's believed could go for as much as €1,500,000.
1967 Lamborghini Miura to SV Specification. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Anyone interested in investing in a classic car might want to head to Essen in Germany on March 24 to bid on one or more of the 115 cars estimated to be worth more than €20 million that will be going under the hammer at the Techno Classica Essen auction. One of the headline lots at the auction is a stunning 1967 Lamborghini Miura SV, which it's believed could go for as much as €1,500,000.
The event is being conducted by the international auctioneers Coys, whose CEO, Chris Routledge, said of the event: "We are proud to return to Essen Techno Classica for another high-quality auction. This is one of the world's most important historic motor car events and as the leading international auction brand in Germany we have put together a multi-million euro offering featuring some of the most beautiful cars ever built."
The Lamborghini Miura SV is one of a number of classics being auctioned that have all come from one important single-owner collection inspired by legendary movies. The 1967 Lamborghini Miura SV was originally shipped to Portugal as a new car in 1967, and it was eventually converted to full SV specification in 1974 by the factory. The conversion process is fully documented and includes period correspondence and invoices. The car was completely restored in 2008, and additional work has since been completed by a Lamborghini specialist in the UK. The Miura is finished in a color called Arancio orange, and this stunning example of what was a genre-defining supercar of its time in the 1960s is estimated to fetch between €1,100,000 and €1,500,000.
Other notable entries include a 1928 Bugatti T 44 Fiacre, a 1936 Brooke E.R.A. Monoposto with Brooklands and Grand Prix history, and a comprehensively restored 1952 Porsche 356 Pre-A 1500 Coupe that was one of the first examples to feature a one-piece "Bent" windscreen and synchronized transmission.
Naturally, German cars feature heavily in the catalogue, such as a "Gullwing" 1988 Mercedes-Benz 300SL estimated at €260,000 - €320,000, a 2011 Porsche 997 GT3 4.0 estimated at €370,000 - €430,000, a 1955 Porsche 356 Pre A Speedster 1600 Super engine estimated at €290,000 - €340,000, and plenty more.
Also Watch: Top Five Performance Cars at Geneva Motor Show 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
Also Watch: Top Five Performance Cars at Geneva Motor Show 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
