11th Generation Honda Civic Hatchback Unveiled in the United States, Resembles the Sedan

The Honda Civic may have been taken off the inventory by the company in India, but the popular sedan does enjoy quite a fan following in several overseas markets. Due to its ever growing popularity just months after the 11th generation Honda Civic, which was revealed earlier this year by the Japanese car maker, they have now officially unveiled the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback. The new version on its own is quite the looker and has all the potentials to match the sedan.

The long-awaited new Civic Hatchback was presented during the Civic Tour “Remix” performance on the Honda Stage YouTube Channel on June 24. The new hatchback will be initially offered in the US market by the end of this year. It will be built in the region for the first time and production is set to commence later this year at Honda’s Greensburg facility in Indiana.

Inspired by the Coupe-like profile of European sportbacks, the 2022 Honda Civic hatchback looks identical to the sedan when viewed head-on. However, it does have its own clear characteristics, mainly in terms of its exterior design elements and structure in the cabin and under the hood. The Japanese company has taken an evolutionary approach for the new-gen hatchback’s styling, nevertheless the new car notably adopts a fastback-style sloping roofline, ditching the current model's prominent rear wing. The rear of the hatch itself is said to be lighter and features smaller hinges for a cleaner roofline.

According to the details on the company's website, the A pillars are two inches further back than on the current car and the wheelbase is 1.4-inch longer. It also gets a new grille that gets a mesh texture, while the rear gets new sets of tail lamps and the bumper features a unified exhaust outlet and faux diffuser design.

Performance wise hatchback comes in two engines and four trims. The LX and Sport get a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 158hp and 187 Nm of torque. While, the EX-L and the Sport Touring get a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine, capable of producing 180hp and 240 Nm of torque. Both the engines’ transmission will be handled by a continuously variable transmission (CVT). However, the Sport versions get an option of manual transmission and CVT with paddle shifters, with a toggle switch between economy, sport and normal driving modes.

The interior of the hatch is identical to the sedan’s cabin – the seven-inch main infotainment unit remains the mainstay while there is a driver display unit of the same size. However, the top-of-the-line Sport Touring version gets a 10.2-inch driver display, 12-speaker Bose sound system and wireless phone charging among others. Pricing starts at USD 22,200 (approx. Rs 16,46,592).

