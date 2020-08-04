12 Airlines Including IndiGo Seek Permissions from Nepal Govt to Resume Flight Operations

The Nepal governments decision to resume domestic and international flights from August 17 has prompted airline companies to start submitting their proposals seeking permission to resume operations, it was reported.

According to Raj Kumar Chhetri, spokesperson for Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), a total of 12 airline companies, including two from Nepal, have submitted proposals for slots, reports The Himalayan Times.

"Generally, airline companies have to resubmit their proposal for slots if flight operations are halted for more than 60 days," he said on Monday. "Hence, international companies are applying to get their slots to resume flight operations from and to Nepal."

Chhetri added that besides Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) and Himalaya Airlines, Indigo Air of India; Air China and China Southern of China; SalamAir of Oman; Jazeera Airways of Kuwait; Fly Dubai and Air Arabia of the United Arab Emirates; Malaysia Air and Malindo Air of Malaysia; and Turkish Airlines have so far submitted their applications to CAAN, seeking slots.

"However, we are still working on the nitty-gritty of providing permission for flight operations," Chhetri said, adding: "Destinations that are less affected by COVID-19 will be higher on our priority list while permitting flight operations." Before the pandemic struck, around 100 international flights were being conducted daily via Tribhuvan International Airport.

The suspension of the flights came on March 22 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. During the months, only chartered flights for humanitarian purpose or delivery of medical goods were allowed.