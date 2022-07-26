13 Trains To Be Diverted Due To Doubling Work In Varanasi Division; Check List Here

The East Central Railway will undertake the doubling work at the Yusufpur-Karimuddinpur stations in the Varanasi division. As a result, at least 13 trains on this route will remain affected until July 30.

These two routes are part of Ballia-Aundihar railway section.

While notifying the upgrade, the Chief Information and Public Relations Officer of East-Central Railway, Virendra Kumar said, “A total of 13 trains in the East Central Railway will have their routes changed until July 30.”

Train no- 15232, Gondia-Barauni Express will be diverted via Aundihar-Mau-Phephna stations.

Train no- 5231, Barauni-Gondia Express running be diverted via Phephna-Mau-Aundihar.

Train no- 14008, Anand Vihar Terminus-Raxaul Express will be diverted via to Aundihar-Mau-Phephna.

Train no- 14007, Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminus Express will be diverted via Phephna-Mau-Aundihar.

Train no- 19305, Dr.Ambedkarnagar-Kamakhya Express will run via Aundihar-Mau-Phephna.

Train no- 11061, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Jayanagar Express will be diverted via Aundihar-Mau-Phephna.

Train no- 12562, New Delhi-Jayanagar Express will be diverted via the converted route Aundihar-Mau-Phephna.

Train no- 20504, New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express running will be diverted via Aundihar-Mau-Phephna.

Train no- 20506, New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express will be diverted via the converted route Aundihar-Mau-Phephna.

Train no- 14523, Barauni-Ambala Cantt Express will be diverted via Phephna-Mau-Aundihar.

Train no- 14018, Anand Vihar Terminus-Raxaul Express will be diverted via the converted route Aundihar-Mau-Phephna.

Train no- 15268, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Raxaul Express will be diverted via the converted route Aundihar-Mau-Phephna.

Train no- 15267, Raxaul- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will be diverted via the Phephna-Mau-Aundihar route.

