15-year-old Girl Drives Mahindra Tractor To Her Birthday Party, Tweets Anand Mahindra

A Mahindra customer in Brazil, who’s daughter has an affinity towards tractors was presented with a pleasant surprise on her 15th birthday. After knowing her interest in tractors, one of Mahindra’s distributors lent a small tractor for the celebration. Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video of the 15-year-old driving the tractor on her birthday.

Anand Mahindra tweeted “The daughter of one of our Brazilian customers decided to have a unique celebration for her 15th Birthday (a big milestone in Brazilian culture). She likes Tractors and she loves the Mahindra brand! So our distributor lent the small tractor for the celebration."

The daughter of one of our Brazilian customers decided to have a unique celebration for her 15th Birthday (a big milestone in Brazilian culture). She likes Tractors and she loves the Mahindra brand! So our distributor lent the small tractor for the celebration. 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/pwpyrkttgs— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 25, 2021

In Latin American cultures, a girl’s 15th birthday is considered to be a milestone marking the coming-of-age party, known as a quinceanera. The event is celebrated with great pomp and show and hold great value according to their traditions.

The video has been viewed over 87,000 times since being posted on the microblogging platform this morning, racking up a ton of reactions.

