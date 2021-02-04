This Cycle Modified by 15-Year-Old to Look Like Bajaj Chetak Will Leave You Confused

People love modifying motorcycles and cars to add pleasing aesthetics, give the vehicle a different look or to get some new features. Often people make these alterations to express their personality and creativity. However, few put as much effort into upgrading their bicycles. And one such person is this 15-year-old boy who has modified his bicycle to resemble a Bajaj Chetak scooter.

The video of his unique looking bicycle shared on a Facebook group is now going viral and people are amazed with the young boy's creativity. In the almost 6-minute long video, a vlogger can be seen spotting a yellow coloured scooter approaching. He then stops the rider to ask why he is not wearing a helmet.

The boy, identified as Aadith, then reveals that it is actually a bicycle he is riding and not a scooter and that is why he doesn’t need to wear a helmet. The boy has modified his bicycle in such a unique way that from the front it resembles a scooter with its headlight and rearview mirrors while from the back, it is a bicycle. Watching it approaching from a distance, it looks like a Bajaj Chetak.

Aadith even informed the vlogger that many people have shown interest in his innovation and that he has been stopped by cops several times for thinking that he is riding a scooter without his helmet on.

Explaining the reason behind this modification the boy said that he wanted to ride a two wheeler but cannot legally do so. He therefore came up with the thought of attaching the front end of a Chetak to his bicycle. He has named his ride ‘Checy’ i.e. (Chetak + Cycle).

The boy says that when he reaches the legal age, his first ride will be a Bajaj Chetak and he won't buy anything else.