150-Year-Old Bangalore Cantt Station To Get Facelift, Will Look Like An Airport

One of the nation’s oldest railroad stations, Bangalore Cantt is getting a facelift in consideration of the city’s growing transportation requirements. The project has been granted a 36-month completion window. Delhi Varindra Construction Private Limited has been entrusted with the task of building it. This station’s renovation will be completed in two stages.

The first part will involve finishing the yard work. It will cost about Rs 45 crore. To accommodate the growing number of trains, 3 extra lines and 4 new stations will be constructed. This will lessen some of the station’s burdens at KSR Bengaluru.

In addition, a foot overbridge will be constructed. By February 2023, it is planned to have finished rebuilding the yard. In the second phase, the building of the station will be rebuilt. It will be developed like an airport terminal.

Its redevelopment is estimated to cost around Rs 480 crore. It will be prepared like a city centre where apart from the movement of trains, many other business activities will also take place. The heritage impression of the existing building will be retained in the newly renovated one. The station will have a modern look while preserving the heritage of Bengaluru.

The station’s roof will be constructed as a sine wave to depict progress. The pillars supporting the roof will take the shape of a flower where they link the roof in order to preserve Bangalore’s reputation as a garden city. The framework joining the many pillars will take the form of a flute. Cantt Station Road will be shifted away from the station to make room for outside traffic.

Bangalore Cantt station started operations in 1860. The foundation stone for the redevelopment of this station was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020.

