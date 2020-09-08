16-Year Old Girl Creates Guinness World Record for Fastest Vehicle Slalom in Porsche 718 Spyder

Sixteen-year-old Chloe Chambers, in association with Porsche Cars North America, has created a new Guinness World Records for the Fastest Vehicle Slalom. Chambers achieved the 47.45-second run setting a new benchmark pace in an exercise that tests both driver and vehicle.

She achieved this feat behind the wheel of a 2020 Porsche 718 Spyder, which was completely stock, right down to its tyres. Chambers, who has seven years of racing experience, currently competes in several karting series.

“It looks easy, but it’s really not – to weave between 50 cones as fast as possible, trying to beat a record time and knowing I couldn’t touch a single one for the run to count – I definitely felt the pressure,” Chambers said.

“Everything came together on my final run; the car worked beautifully and I found the grip I needed. Thank you to my family and to Porsche for supporting and believing in me.”

Developed by the Porsche Motorsport department, the 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 represent the most powerful and engaging variants of the 718 line-up yet created. Using a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated boxer six-cylinder engine, the 718 Spyder sends up to 414 hp at 8,000 rpm through a six-speed manual transmission to the rear wheels.

True to its Motorsport roots, the 718 Spyder uses a track-bred Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) setup with adaptive dampers, helper springs on the rear axle and a ride height that is 1.18 inches (30 mm) lower than a standard 718 Boxster or Cayman, making it the ideal candidate to set the new Guinness World Records record.

The record was broken in August under the supervision of an adjudicator from Guinness World Records on an independently-certified course measured by a surveyor. The course was laid out on an air strip and consisted of 51 cones equally spaced at 50-foot intervals. Timekeeping of the record run was conducted by Racelogic.