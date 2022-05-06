17 Trains Originating From, Passing Through Chhattisgarh Cancelled. Check List

The Indian Railways has cancelled on different dates at least 17 trains originating from or passing through Chhattisgarh. This includes the Bilaspur-Bhopal Express, Bilaspur-Rewa Express and Ambikapur-Jabalpur Express.

The Railway Board said that the cancellation of some trains has resulted in affecting the operation of other passenger trains. The list of cancelled trains includes both express and MEMU trains. Expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to the passengers, the railway administration has appealed for cooperation.

Cancellation of Express Trains

1. Train number 18236/18235 Bilaspur-Bhopal-Bilaspur Express to remain cancelled from May 5 to May 24.

2. Train number 18247 Bilaspur – Rewa Express will remain cancelled from May 5 to May 23.

3. Train number 18248 Rewa – Bilaspur Express will remain cancelled from May 6 to May 24.

4. Train number 11265 Jabalpur - Ambikapur Express will remain cancelled from May 5 to May 23.

5. Train number 11266 Ambikapur-Jabalpur Express will remain cancelled from May 6 to May 24.

6. Train No. 12767 Nanded - Santragachi Express will remain cancelled on May 9 and May 16.

7. Train number 12768 Santragachi – Nanded Express will remain cancelled on May 11 and May 18.

8. Train number 22169 Rani Kamalapati – Santragachi Express will remain cancelled on May 11 and May 18.

9. Train number 22170 Santragachi-Rani Kamlapati Express will remain cancelled on May 12 and May 19.

Cancellation of MEMU Trains

1. Train number 08738/08737 Bilaspur-Raigarh-Bilaspur MEMU Special Passenger Train will remain cancelled from May 5 to May 24.

2. Train number 08740/08739 Bilaspur-Shahdol-Bilaspur MEMU Special Passenger Train will remain cancelled from May 5 to May 24.

3. Train number 08705 Raipur - Dongargarh MEMU Special Passenger Train will remain cancelled from May 5 to May 24 May.

4. Train number 08706 Dongargarh – Raipur – Bilaspur MEMU Special Passenger Train will remain cancelled from May 5 to May 24.

5. Train number 08709 Raipur – Dongargarh – MEMU Special Passenger Train will remain cancelled from May 5 to May 23.

6. Train number 08709 Dongargarh – Raipur MEMU Special Passenger Train will remain cancelled from May 6 to May 24.

7. Train number 08754 Itwari – Ramtek MEMU Special Passenger Train will remain cancelled from May 5 to May 24.

8. Train number 08755 Ramtek - Nagpur MEMU Special Passenger Train will remain cancelled from May 5 to May 24.

