18 Trains Passing Through Chhattisgarh to Remain Cancelled Until July 2; Check List

At least 18 trains have been cancelled and four others short-terminated due to the ongoing work on the third line between the Rajnandgaon-Kalmana (Nagpur) rail section of the South East Central Railway Division.

According to the information received from the Railways, auto signalling and non-interlocking work is being carried out. This work will be done between June 29 and July 1.

Therefore, South East Central Railway has decided to cancel 18 trains passing through Chhattisgarh. These trains will remain cancelled from June 28 to July 2. Apart from this, four trains will be terminated before their destination.

Passengers travelling on this route should know the schedule of all these trains before planning their journey to avoid any kind of inconvenience.

Cancelled Trains

Train No. 08741 Durg-Gondia Memu Special leaving Durg on June 29 and June 30 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 08742 Gondia-Durg Memu Special leaving Gondia on June 29 and June 30 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 08743 Gondia-Itwari Memu Special leaving Gondia on June 29 and June 30 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 08744 Itwari-Gondia Memu Special leaving Itwari on June 29 and June 30 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 18239 Korba-Itwari Express leaving Korba on June 29 and June 30 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 18240 Itwari-Korba Express leaving Itwari on June 29 and June 30 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 12855 Bilaspur-Itwari Intercity Express leaving Bilaspur on June 29 and June 30 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 12856 Itwari-Bilaspur Intercity Express leaving Itwari on June 30 and July 1 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 11754 Rewa-Itwari Express leaving Rewa on June 29 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 11753 Itwari-Rewa Express leaving Itwari on June 30 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 12771 Secunderabad-Raipur Express leaving Secunderabad on June 29 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 12772 Raipur-Secunderabad Express leaving Raipur on June 30 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 12410 Nizamuddin – Raigarh Express leaving Nizamuddin on June 28 and June 29 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 12409 Raigarh-Nizamuddin Express leaving Raigarh on June 29 and June 30 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 20846 Bikaner-Bilaspur Express leaving Bikaner on June 28 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 20845 Bilaspur-Bikaner Express leaving Bikaner on June 30 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 18109 Tatanagar-Itwari Express leaving Tatanagar on June 28, June 29 and June 30 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 18110 Itwari-Tatanagar Express leaving Itwari on June 30, Jule 1 and July 2 will remain cancelled.

Short-terminated Trains:

Train No. 12105 Mumbai-Gondia Vidarbha Express leaving Mumbai on June 29 and June 30 will terminate at Nagpur.

Train No. 12106 Gondia-Mumbai Vidarbha Express leaving Gondia on June 29 and on June 30 will leave for Mumbai from Nagpur.

Train No. 11039 Kurla-Gondia Maharashtra Express leaving Kurla on June 29 and June 30 will terminate at Nagpur.

Train No. 11040 Gondia-Kurla Maharashtra Express leaving Gondia on June 30 and July 1 will leave Nagpur for Kurla.

