English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1937 Alfa Romeo 8C Crowned Best of Show at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours D'elegance
The 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance brought together 209 cars from 17 countries.
This 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta took the top prize at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
A deep blue 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta was crowned "Best of Show" at the 68th Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, Sunday, August 26, 2018. In total, more than 50 collector cars left the California event with a prize. Owned by collector David Sydorick, this version of the Alfa Romeo 8C stands out with its more steeply raked grille and absence of running boards. The same car was previously crowned Most Elegant Closed Car of the Concours in 2001 and has since been fully restored to its 1938 Berlin Motor Show specification.
Elegance awards went to a 1937 Cadillac Series 90 Hartmann Cabriolet, a 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brewster York Roadster and a 1970 Ferrari 512 S Modulo Pininfarina Coupé. This year's special award winners include a 1935 Delage D8-85 Henri Chapron/Clabot Cabriolet and a 1959 Citroën DS 19 Berline.
Founded in 1950, the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is the most famous and prestigious event of its kind in the world. This year's edition brought together 209 cars from 17 countries. Next year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019, and will celebrate the centennials of Bentley and Zagato.
Also Watch
Elegance awards went to a 1937 Cadillac Series 90 Hartmann Cabriolet, a 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brewster York Roadster and a 1970 Ferrari 512 S Modulo Pininfarina Coupé. This year's special award winners include a 1935 Delage D8-85 Henri Chapron/Clabot Cabriolet and a 1959 Citroën DS 19 Berline.
Founded in 1950, the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is the most famous and prestigious event of its kind in the world. This year's edition brought together 209 cars from 17 countries. Next year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019, and will celebrate the centennials of Bentley and Zagato.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan Slams 'Trash' Report That Disha Patani Opted Out of a Film Because of His Behaviour
- Saif Ali Khan's Naga Sadhu Avatar from Hunter is Breaking the Internet; See Viral Pics
- Rare Apple 1 Computer Created by Steve Jobs Heads to Auction on Sept 25, Could Fetch $300,000
- Asian Games: Men's Team Stuns Japan, Assures India of Historic TT Medal
- Stage Fright, What’s That? India’s Fresh-Faced Shooters Leave Indelible Mark at Asian Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...