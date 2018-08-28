1937 Alfa Romeo 8C Crowned Best of Show at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours D'elegance

A deep blue 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta was crowned "Best of Show" at the 68th Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, Sunday, August 26, 2018. In total, more than 50 collector cars left the California event with a prize. Owned by collector David Sydorick, this version of the Alfa Romeo 8C stands out with its more steeply raked grille and absence of running boards. The same car was previously crowned Most Elegant Closed Car of the Concours in 2001 and has since been fully restored to its 1938 Berlin Motor Show specification.Elegance awards went to a 1937 Cadillac Series 90 Hartmann Cabriolet, a 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brewster York Roadster and a 1970 Ferrari 512 S Modulo Pininfarina Coupé. This year's special award winners include a 1935 Delage D8-85 Henri Chapron/Clabot Cabriolet and a 1959 Citroën DS 19 Berline.Founded in 1950, the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is the most famous and prestigious event of its kind in the world. This year's edition brought together 209 cars from 17 countries. Next year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019, and will celebrate the centennials of Bentley and Zagato.