English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1956 Convertible Roadster Owned by Marilyn Monroe Could Fetch Rs 3.6 Crore at Auction
The 1956 raven black Ford Thunderbird was owned by late Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe for six years until shortly before her death in 1962.
Marilyn Monroe's 1956 Ford Thunderbird convertible is seen in this Julien's Auctions image. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
A two-seater convertible car owned by Marilyn Monroe is going up for auction in November and could fetch up to $500,000, organizers said earlier. The 1956 raven black Ford Thunderbird, owned by the movie star for six years until shortly before her death in 1962, is being auctioned for the first time.
Monroe, one of the most collectable celebrities, was pictured driving in the car with her husband, playwright Arthur Miller, shortly after their June 1956 wedding. Darren Julien, president of Julien's Auctions, said the car was "not only part of automotive history but comes with an aura of glamour, romance and tragedy of a true Hollywood legend."
Marilyn Monroe's 1956 Ford Thunderbird convertible is seen in this Julien's Auctions image. (Photo: Reuters)
Monroe gifted the Thunderbird to the son of her acting coach, Lee Strasberg, in 1962. The current owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, tracked the vehicle down through registration and other documents that were sold in 2016 as part of Strasberg's estate. The car has undergone restoration but retains many original parts.
Marilyn Monroe's 1956 Ford Thunderbird convertible is seen in this Julien's Auctions image. (Photo: Reuters)
"Finding this car, a classic two-seater model, after 56 plus years of its unknown whereabouts, was a singular event. No other car has been located and documented as owned by the incomparable Marilyn Monroe," the current owner said in a statement. The car will be sold at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles on November 17.
Monroe, one of the most collectable celebrities, was pictured driving in the car with her husband, playwright Arthur Miller, shortly after their June 1956 wedding. Darren Julien, president of Julien's Auctions, said the car was "not only part of automotive history but comes with an aura of glamour, romance and tragedy of a true Hollywood legend."
Marilyn Monroe's 1956 Ford Thunderbird convertible is seen in this Julien's Auctions image. (Photo: Reuters)
Monroe gifted the Thunderbird to the son of her acting coach, Lee Strasberg, in 1962. The current owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, tracked the vehicle down through registration and other documents that were sold in 2016 as part of Strasberg's estate. The car has undergone restoration but retains many original parts.
Marilyn Monroe's 1956 Ford Thunderbird convertible is seen in this Julien's Auctions image. (Photo: Reuters)
"Finding this car, a classic two-seater model, after 56 plus years of its unknown whereabouts, was a singular event. No other car has been located and documented as owned by the incomparable Marilyn Monroe," the current owner said in a statement. The car will be sold at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles on November 17.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Jack Sparrow from Pirates Of the Caribbean Really Based On Lord Krishna?
- India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming Online
- Original Apple-1 Computer Built in The 1970s Sells For $375,000 at Auction
- Virat Kohli Receives the Prestigious Khel Ratna Award
- Adaptability the Key for FC Pune City Striker Iain Hume’s Indian Super League Longevity
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...