1962 Ferrari 250 GTO by Scaglietti Expected to Fetch Rs 400 Crore at 2018 Pebble Beach Auto Show

Monterey Car Week, colloquially known as Pebble Beach, thanks to its most famous Concours, has grown exponentially in recent years to become one of the most famous and renowned classic and new-car auto shows in the global automotive calendar. Here's what to look forward to at the 2018 edition. New production cars and concepts often debut at Monterey Car Week nowadays rubbing shoulders with rare and valuable classics being shown or even being sold at a series of much-anticipated auctions where the proceeds can rival the GDP of some small countries.BMW is looking to make a big impression this year with the long-awaited production version of the new Z4 making its debut. The M8 Grand Coupe concept will also be on display, which suggests that its production version may be in Monterey next year. A month ahead of Audi's full reveal of the eagerly anticipated e-tron electric SUV, the German automaker will be showing off its PB18 e-tron supercar concept this year. Even taking its PB name from Pebble Beach, it's expected to preview an eventual halo model for the Audi electric e-tron brand.As PSA is looking to re-launch its brands in the United States in the not-too-distant future, it's appropriate that Citroen cars will be having a moment in the spotlight at Pebble Beach 2018. Plenty of DS cabriolets and saloons, and perhaps a number of other French classics such as the Maserati-engined SM, the classic 2CV and the Traction Avant are expected to appear. Earlier this year, Concours chairman Sandra Button said, "Interest in Citroen among collectors has seen exponential growth in recent years, and the Concours is pleased to showcase custom coachwork Citroens that offer the best of French technology and design."Classic car auctions are one of Pebble Beach's main attractions, and this year's lineup won't disappoint. World record prices are often a feature of Monterey auctions, and the prime candidate to make headlines is a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO by Scaglietti, which is being described as "the world's most important, desirable and legendary motor car." This incredible claim is backed up by an estimated auction price of between $45million and $60million.Another classic going under the hammer is a stunning 1963 Aston Martin DP215 Grand Touring Competition Prototype, described by RM Sotheby's as "the most significant one-off Works Aston Martin." Potential buyers will need deep pockets, as it's expected to go for somewhere between $18 million and $22 million at auction. The less well-heeled can bid on the 1956 Maserati A6G/54 Berlinetta by Zagato. With an extensive racing history, this car is one of just 20 examples of the A6G with a Zagato alloy body. By Pebble Beach standards, this car is relatively affordable -- the hammer is expected to come down at between $4.3million and $4.6million. Monterey Car Week runs August 18-26, 2018.