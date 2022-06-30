2 Summer Special Trains Connecting Udaipur and Bandra Extended Until July End

The number of passengers has significantly increased due to the summer holidays. Hence, for the convenience of the passengers, the North Western Railway has decided to increase the number of temporary/permanent coaches in existing trains.

Additionally, summer special trains are also being operated. The North Western Railway has decided to extend the operation of two pairs of summer special trains for the month of July in view of the extra rush. The operating period of Bandra Terminus– Ajmer-Bandra Terminus Weekly Special train and Bandra Terminus- Udaipur City-Bandra Terminus Weekly Special train has been extended, benefitting the passengers from Rajasthan travelling to Mumbai.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, the Railways is extending the operational period of 2 summer special trains for the convenience of the passengers as follows:-

Train No. 09039/09040, Bandra Terminus-Ajmer-Bandra Terminus Weekly Special Train will run from July 6 to July 27 (4 trips) and from Ajmer from July 7 to July 28 (4 trips).

Train No. 09067/09068, Bandra Terminus-Udaipur City-Bandra Terminus Weekly Special train service will run from Bandra Terminus from July 4 to July 25 (4 trips) and from Udaipur City from July 5 to July 26 (4 trips).

The operating timings and stoppages of these railway services will remain the same.

