Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

20 Electric Buses Waiting For Charging Points in Srinagar, Yet to Start Operations

The Electric Buses for Jammu and Kashmir were received over two months ago and are waiting for the charging stations to be installed so they can start operations.

IANS

Updated:June 25, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
20 Electric Buses Waiting For Charging Points in Srinagar, Yet to Start Operations
Representational image (Photo: Tata Motors)
Loading...

Twenty electric buses are waiting for charging points to start plying in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city. Sources in the state-owned Road Transport Corporation said these electric buses were received from Tata Motors two months back, but are yet to start operation for want of charging points.

"The charging points have been received from the manufacturer, but for their installation, we need electric transformers, for which we have approached the Electricity Department," sources said.

An electric bus can cover a distance of 150 km after being charged once and does not emit fumes thus helping reduce air pollution. Operation of electric buses was started in the state's winter capital Jammu in May this year. For transporting the first batch of these buses to Srinagar over a distance of around 300 km, the suppliers had to install mobile charging points along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram