20 Electric Buses Waiting For Charging Points in Srinagar, Yet to Start Operations
The Electric Buses for Jammu and Kashmir were received over two months ago and are waiting for the charging stations to be installed so they can start operations.
Representational image (Photo: Tata Motors)
Twenty electric buses are waiting for charging points to start plying in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city. Sources in the state-owned Road Transport Corporation said these electric buses were received from Tata Motors two months back, but are yet to start operation for want of charging points.
"The charging points have been received from the manufacturer, but for their installation, we need electric transformers, for which we have approached the Electricity Department," sources said.
An electric bus can cover a distance of 150 km after being charged once and does not emit fumes thus helping reduce air pollution. Operation of electric buses was started in the state's winter capital Jammu in May this year. For transporting the first batch of these buses to Srinagar over a distance of around 300 km, the suppliers had to install mobile charging points along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cannot Wait for Dark Mode on WhatsApp? Here is How to Enable it on Android and iOS
- Ford Endeavour Rolls Over as Hyundai Santro Crashes into the SUV - Watch Video
- Deepika Padukone Slays in Chic Outfit in This Stunning Photo Shoot, Ranveer Singh Takes Full Credit
- Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to Tie the Knot in December, Actor Postpones Street Dancer 3D Release: Report
- AIFF Responds After I-League Clubs Threaten to Move Court if ISL Gets Top Division Status
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s