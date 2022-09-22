20 Lakh+ Vehicles to be Scrapped in Maharashtra, Rules Amended for Seamless Process

Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakne has said that as many as 20 lakh vehicles could be scrapped immediately in the state in a scientific manner as the process has been digitised.

For those not aware, the Union government had released a notification on Motor Vehicles (Registration and Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility) Amendment Rules, 2022 recently which stated that private vehicles older than 20 years and commercial vehicles more than 15 years old can be scrapped. This will be a voluntary exercise for the vehicle owners.

The central notification stated, “Scrapping centres will maintain digital scanned copies of all documents for a period of 10 years for record. Vehicles will not be scrapped until the fuel, oil, anti-freeze, and other gases, fluids are drained and collected in certified standard containers.”

With the complete digitization of the process on the Vahan portal and the authorized scrapping centres taking care of the whole paperwork, people are not expected to face issues while opting for vehicle scrappage. One individual while speaking to Times of India regarding the vehicle scrapping told that earlier he had to complete all RTO formalities on his own.

According to the new rules, vehicle scrapping centres in any state or union territory in India can accept and scrap vehicles registered in any state. The whole process will be carried out on the Vahan portal of transport ministry on a pan-India basis, regardless of the location of the vehicle registered. The vehicle owners only need to visit the Vahan portal online and apply for scrapping facility.

With inputs from Times of India

