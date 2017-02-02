2017 Lamborghini Huracan RWD Spyder Launched in India at Rs 3.45 crore
Rear-wheel-drive Spyder has been given new bumpers to improve downforce.
Lamborghini Huracan RWD Spyder (Image: Lamborghini)
Lamborghini Huracàn Spyder's rear wheel drive version has been launched in India and carries a price tag of Rs Rs 3.45 crore (ex-showroom). Initially revealed at the LA motor show late in 2016, the supercar is now simply called ‘rear-wheel-drive Spyder’ instead of ‘LP580-2'.
The mid-engined convertible Italian supercar is powered by the same 580hp 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10. It is 0.2sec slower than its RWD coupé sibling with a 0-100kph sprint time of 3.6sec. The car is also 120kg heavier than the RWD coupé.
The rear-wheel-drive Spyder has been given new bumpers to improve downforce. It too sits on bespoke Pirelli P-Zero tyres.
The Huracàn rear-wheel-drive Spyder has been priced at a significant premium compared to its rear-wheel-drive coupé sibling which sits as the entry-level model in the line-up.
