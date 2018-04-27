2018 ABB FIA Formula E Paris E-Prix – What to Expect?

ABB FIA Formula E Gen2 race car in Paris. (Image: Formula E)

Rome – the city known for its gladiator battles, witnessed a new age street battle on 14th April 2018 between all-electric super cars. With some of the most determined driving in the championship's history on display, it was a case of survival of the fittest as all 20 drivers fought for points and their place on the podium when the series kicked off its European campaign in the Italian City.The battle was won by DS Virgin Racing's Sam Bird, who emerged victorious after defeating the reigning champion Lucas di Grassi, who came second and Techeetah's Andre Lotterer, who completed the podium with the third position. The race now heads to the city of the Eiffel Tower – Paris – the capital of France.The ABB FIA Formula E will return to the French capital for the third time, which also happens to be the headquarters of FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) which is the governing body of Formula E. The Paris E-Prix will be round eight of the current campaign, with Jean-Eric Vergne currently leading the standings for Techeetah.The 1.92km circuit is the shortest circuit of the current season with the narrow streets surrounding the complex of monuments and museums at Hôtel des Invalides in the seventh arrondissement (Sub Divisions) providing a tough challenge for the 20 drivers that will take to the grid.Lucas di Grassi won the inaugural Paris E- Prix and Sebastian Buemi won the last race during the 2016-17 season. Other former podium finishers in Paris include DRAGON’s Jose Maria Lopez and Mahindra’s Nick Heidfeld.Felix Rosenqvist needs to win this race to improve or maintain Mahindra racing’s position on the table. Lucas Di Grassi has maintained second position from the past two races and would want to win this race. Also, Sebastien Buemi, the winner of the previous Paris E-Prix would want to win this race in order to improve Renault E Dams’ position on the table.We will bring you the updates post the race is done, so keep a tab here!