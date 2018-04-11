2018 Audi A6 Avant Unveiled, Gets Extended Wheelbase

New Audi A6 Avant rear. (Image: Audi)

Estate cars -- or station wagons -- are probably not as popular as they once were, but they still have a very strong and committed following and some manufacturers are sticking with them. Audi is a manufacturer that's always been particularly renowned for its wagons, so the unveiling of the new A6 Avant to join the sedan will likely make plenty of enthusiasts very happy.It could be the fact Audi gives its wagons their own distinct name of Avant, or it could just be because they are particularly adept at producing good-looking, high-quality vehicles of this type. Either way, few automakers carry off this body style quite as well as Audi does with its Avant models, and the new A6 variant is no exception.Inevitably, the new A6 Avant will be measured and shopped against its two big rivals of the BMW 5 Series Touring and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate, but the evolutionary styling enhancements it shares with its sedan sibling definitely put it right up there with the most desirable vehicles of its type.Like the majority of new vehicles these days, the new A6 Avant is a little bigger than the model it replaces. It's now 10mm longer, 30mm wider and 6mm taller with reduced front and rear overhangs compared to its predecessor, but it's not enough for you to notice unless you're inside taking advantage of the extended wheelbase.Although rear-seat passengers will enjoy a little more legroom than in the previous model, that all-important load bay remains exactly the same size as before. It would be a little greedy to want more though as it offers 565 liter of cargo space as standard, but as much as 1,680 liters if you fold the 40:20:40-split rear seats down flat.Despite a wagon being an inherently practical choice for most buyers, Audi has chosen to sacrifice a little utility in the name of style with a more rakish tailgate. This could make swallowing larger items more challenging than in the past, but the company says it's a nod in the direction of the car's 100 Avant heritage.The engine lineup will mirror that of the sedan, which means petrol and diesel V-6s that will all feature 48-volt mild-hybrid technology and four-wheel drive, and they will be on sale from the summer.