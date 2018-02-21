English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Audi Q5 Receives Over 500 Bookings Within a Month
The all-new Audi Q5 was recently launched in India and is priced at Rs 53,25,000 onwards.
2018 Audi Q5. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced that the company has received over 500 bookings for the all-new Audi Q5 model, which was recently launched in India. The Audi Q range continues to be the most sought-after product portfolio owing to the ‘quattro’- four-wheel drive. The all-new Audi Q5 was recently launched in India and is priced at Rs 53,25,000 onwards.
"The increase in demand for the all-new Audi Q5 has proved that the car is a leader in its segment and is poised to become the bestselling model in its class in India. The Audi Q5 has become a key volume driver for Audi in India and we are confident that the car will continue to be the first choice of customers who want to travel in style and sophistication,” said Mr. Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.
“Since its market introduction in 2009 in India, the Audi Q5 has won many hearts and has continued to be the favorite amongst our customers. The all-new Audi Q5 with its agile and efficient performance will definitely give an exhilarating driving experience to our customers,” added Mr. Ansari.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
