2018 Audi Q5 SUV Petrol Variant to Launch in India on June 28
The next-gen SUV by the German automaker gets stronger external styling and more interior space.
2018 Audi Q5. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Audi India recently launched the diesel variant next-gen Q5 SUV in India for Rs 53.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and now the company is all set to launch the petrol variant of the car in India on June 28. Unveiled at Paris Motor Show last year, The Q5 is available in two variants Premium Plus and Technology. The next-gen SUV by the German automaker gets stronger external styling and more interior space. From the front, the new Audi Q5 looks similar to its larger sibling the Q7. The line on the Q5 is now more angular and less swollen. The new Audi Q5 is made Volkswagen Group’s MLB Evo platform which is also seen on the new Audi A4 and Q7. The new-gen Audi Q5 is also 90kgs lighter than its previous generation.
Inside the cabin, the new Audi Q5 comes equipped with Audi’s 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, multi-zone auto climate control and Audi’s latest MMI infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets a large panoramic sunroof and parking aid plus with rear view camera.
Under the hood, the new Q5 comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TDI engine which makes 187 bhp of max power at 3,800-4,000 rpm and 400 Nm at 1,750-3,000 rpm. The engine has been mated to a new 7-speed S tronic automatic transmission. Internationally, the petrol variant of Audi Q5 is available with just 2.0-litre TFSI engine that produces 252 PS and churns out 370 Nm of torque.
In terms of safety, the SUV comes with active lane assist, collision avoidance assist, 8 airbags and cruise control with speed limiter. In the Indian market, the car will compete with the likes of BMW X3, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLC and newly-launched Volvo XC60.
