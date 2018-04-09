2018 Audi Quattro Cup Announced, Will be its Eleventh Edition in India

The Indian edition of the world’s largest golf tournament series – the Audi quattro Cup is set to tee off its 11th season at the Jack Nicklaus designed Classic Golf & Country Club with Audi Gurugram & Audi Delhi Central primed to host the opening leg of the 2018 season. The Audi quattro Cup will see more than 800 golfers competing towards a slot for the India finals and the coveted trophy.The Audi quattro Cup has emerged as the cream of corporate golf events and will be celebrated nation-wide with golfers from major state capitals and smaller towns, who will be a part of the series starting today.“Customer engagement is our key focus area and the Audi quattro Cup provides a perfect platform to stay connected with the Audi fans and customers in India. Audi has been committed to the sport of golf, which stands for precision and technique and truly embodies Audi's philosophy of ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ for more than two and a half decades. The Audi quattro Cup over the last ten years in India has become a great platform for young-minded, successful entrepreneurs and professionals to not only enjoy competitive golf but to also network with each other. This year we move into the second decade of celebrating the growing fascination for the amateur golf sporting events in India,” said Rahil Ansari, Head Audi India.The Indian edition will be played on a Team Stableford format where the teams will be drawn randomly after the round. The individual handicaps will be derived by the Single Peoria system and the top team with the best cumulative score from each leg will qualify for the India finals later this year in July. The winning team from the India final will then qualify to participate in the world finals of the Audi quattro Cup in September.The first leg of the Audi quattro Cup will be held in Gurugram followed by Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, and Bengaluru.Globally, the Audi quattro Cup started way back in 1992 and will celebrate its 28th anniversary this year. Another notable highlight of the Audi quattro Cup is that it is always held at one of the famous courses in the world, for example- the Belfry in England, Fancourt in South Africa, K Club in Ireland, Mission Hills in China, the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, Ocean Course at Cabo del Sol in Mexico and the Real Club de Golf El Prat in Barcelona. This year too, in keeping with that format, the International final will be held in Kitzbühel, Austria.The worldwide tournament series has become one of the most celebrated amateur golf tournaments in the world bringing together over 100,000 golfers from 48 countries in 730 tournaments.