2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Launched in India for Rs 1.1 Crore

Audi RS5 cabin. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)

German luxury car manufacturer Audi has finally launched its new 2018 RS5 coupe in India for Rs 1.1 Crore (ex-showroom). Already available in the international market, it’s the second-generation of the RS5 Coupe and is based on the company's new platform. The second-generation RS5 Coupe comes with a new engine along with updated interior and exterior styling.“2018 is the year of Audi Progression and in line with this, we are renewing our performance car portfolio in India and have lined up more surprises in store for our performance car enthusiasts in the coming days. The all new Audi RS5 Coupe is a unique product as it bridges the gap for the customers who are practical and want to own a luxury car with a performance of sportscar,” said Mr. Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.In terms of looks, the new Audi RS5 gets wider wheel arches than its predecessor. It also gets large signature single-frame grille at the front along with new bumpers, Matrix LED headlamps and added air intakes. The car along 19-inch wheels as standard and there are 20-inch wheel also available as an option.Inside the cabin is the Alcantara leather upholstery, Front S Sports Seats, MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, Park Assist with Rear View Camera, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi Smartphone Interface, B&O Sound System, 3-Zone Air Conditioning, Panoramic Sunroof, Ambient Lighting, and optional Convenience Key with Sensor Controlled Compartment release.Under the hood, the new Audi RS5 coupe gets a smaller 2.9-litre TFSI twin-turbo V6 engine that produces 450 PS of power and churns out 600 Nm of peak torque. As compared to the last generation, the new Audi RS5 coupe torque output has gone up by 170 Nm. The new RS5 can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds and reach the top speed of 250km/h. The car can also be equipped with an optional RS Dynamic Package which increases the top speed to 280km/h.The color options in the new RS5 Coupe include Nardo Grey, Metallic Floret Silver, Metallic Glacier White, Metallic Mythos Black, Metallic Sonoma Green, Metallic Navarra Blue, Pearl Effect Daytona Grey and Pearl Effect Misano Red.