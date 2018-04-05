English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Spotted in India, Launch on April 11

In the Indian market, the new Audi RS5 coupe directly stack up against BMW M4.

News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2018, 2:40 PM IST
2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Spotted in India, Launch on April 11
2018 Audi RS5 coupe spotted in India. (Image: News18.com)
The 2018 RS5 coupe is all set to make its India launch in April and prior to it, the car has been spotted on Indian roads. The scheduled launch for the RS5 coupe is April 11, 2018. The new Audi RS5 coupe which was spotted on Indian roads is already on sale in the international markets. The new Audi RS5 coupe comes with a new engine, updated exterior, and interior styling.

In terms of looks, the new Audi RS5 gets wider wheel arches than its predecessor. It also gets large signature single-frame grille at the front along with 19-inch wheels. The new coupe also gets digital instrument cluster and other interiors similar to A5.

2018 Audi RS5 coupe spotted in India. (Image: News18.com) 2018 Audi RS5 coupe spotted in India. (Image: News18.com)

Under the hood, the new Audi RS5 coupe gets a smaller 2.9-litre TFSI twin-turbo V6 engine that produces 444bhp of power and churns out 600Nm of peak torque. As compared to the last generation, the new Audi RS5 coupe torque output has gone up by 170Nm. The new RS5 can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds and reach the top speed of 250km/h. The car can also be equipped with an RS Dynamic Package which increases the top speed to 280km/h.

In the Indian market, the new Audi RS5 coupe will directly stack up against BMW M4.

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
