2018 Audi Weekender Program Commences, To Start With Bengaluru

The Weekender Program offers customers a chance experience the Audi cars. (Photo: Audi)

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has commenced the third season of the Audi Weekender Program from Bengaluru. “The year 2018 is the year of Audi Progression and as a part of this strategy, the Brand experience is one of the key focus areas for us. Audi Weekender is the perfect experiential platform to showcase the exciting line up of the Audi range to our customers and fans across the country. From slalom exercises with the A range, oﬀ-road rumblers and steep hill climbs with the Q range to pushing our performance car range to their outer limits, this is the perfect setup for an exhilarating weekend for Audi customers and fans; Weekends don’t get any bigger than this,” said Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.The Audi Weekender offers an opportunity to test the quattro capabilities of the Audi Q range in a specially curated off-road track. The customers also learn the tricks of handling the Audi A range of sedans and Audi R/RS range of sportscars in extreme conditions and witness the cars in action while learning the safe driving techniques. The participating customers and enthusiasts are divided into groups to experience each range in an advanced driving environment. A professional team of instructors help customers experience the brand.Over 1000 customers have participated in the Audi Weekender program last year and this year as well, the program targets to reach out to potential customers and fans across cities.“Customer engagement is our top priority as we always thrive to delight our customers with exclusive events like the Audi Sportscar Experience, the Audi Weekender and the Audi Q Drive. This year, the Audi Weekender will be conducted in seven cities and we look forward to offering the best weekend getaway to our customers and Audi loyalists,” added Ansari.