2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 Launched in Malaysia
In the Malaysian market the 2018 Modenas Dominar D400 will compete against the likes of Kawasaki Z300, KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R, Royal Enfield Classic and Rumbler 500.
2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 (Modenas Dominar D400). (Image: Modenas)
Bajaj Auto’s Malaysian partner Modenas has launched the 2018 Modenas Dominar D400 (Bajaj Dominar 400) in the country with the price tag of MYR 14,615. The 2018 Modenas Dominar D400 gets new exterior colours including Rock Matte Black, Glacier Blue and Canyon Red. The Malaysian spec Dominar, however, misses out on golden alloy wheels. The bike comes with two-year/24,000 km warranty with the first five services being complimentary.
The Dominar D400 is powered by a 373cc triple spark four valves DTS-i engine with fuel injection and liquid cooling which produces 35PS of power and 35Nm of torque. The 373.2cc DTS-i engine delivers linear performance through its smooth six-speed transmission and slipper clutch.
The motorcycle has a large 43mm telescopic front fork with a dual spring mono suspension. The twin channel ABS empowered 320mm front disc and 230mm rear disc ensures good braking capabilities. Dominar D400 also features a full LED mosaic headlamp with balanced white light and vertical AHO (Automatic Headlights On).
