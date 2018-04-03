English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 Price Hiked by Rs 2,000
In the Indian market, Bajaj Dominar 400 competes against the likes of Mahindra Mojo and Royal Enfield Himalayan.
2018 Bajaj Dominar. (Image: Dominar)
Bajaj Auto has silently hiked prices of its flagship motorcycle the 2018 Dominar 400 by Rs 2,000 for both the variants. Launched few months at a starting price of Rs 1.42 lakh (ex-showroom), the non-ABS version now costs Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom) and the variant with dual-channel ABS is priced at Rs 1.56 lakh (ex-showroom).
The 2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 gets new exterior colours including Rock Matte Black, Glacier Blue and Canyon Red shade along with already existing Midnight Blue, Twilight Plum, Moon White and Matt Black colors. Along with the new exterior colours the bike also gets new golden alloy wheels.
The Dominar 400 is powered by a 373cc triple spark four valves DTS-i engine with fuel injection and liquid cooling which produces 35PS of power and 35Nm of torque. The 373.2cc DTS-i engine delivers linear performance through its smooth six-speed transmission and slipper clutch.
The motorcycle has a large 43mm telescopic front fork with a dual spring mono suspension. The twin channel ABS empowered 320mm front disc and 230mm rear disc ensures good braking capabilities. Dominar 400 is the only motorcycle in India to have a full LED mosaic headlamp with balanced white light and vertical AHO (Automatic Headlights On).
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
