2018 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Bookings Open in India

BMW G 310 GS. (Image: BMW)

As per a report on the internet, BMW Motorrad dealerships in Pune, Kerala and Chennai has unofficially started accepting the bookings for the upcoming BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS. So far there is no official information from the company’s end regarding the bookings commencement but according to the report the booking amount for both the bikes is set at Rs 50,000. It is expected that the bikes will be launched in India in the coming months and the G 310 R will be priced around Rs 3 lakh while the G 310 GS is expected to be priced around Rs 3.5 lakh.Unveiled in India at the Auto Expo 2018, both the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are powered by 313cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit with four valves and a DOHC cylinder head as seen on the TVS Apache RR 310. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and produces 34hp of power and churns out 28 Nm of peak torque. Both BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS gets tubular steel frames, five-spoke alloy wheels and ABS.BMW will launch both the bikes in collaboration with TVS and both the bikes will be produced at TVS plant at Hosur, Tamil Nadu. BMW currently sells BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 GS, BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS, BMW R nineT, BMW R nineT Scrambler, BMW R nineT Racer and BMW K 1600 B in India.