2018 Datsun GO and Go+ Launched in Indonesia for INR 4.9 Lakh

2018 Datsun GO and GO+ facelift interior. (Image: Datsun Indonesia)

2018 Datsun GO+ facelift. (Image: Datsun Indonesia)

Datsun Indonesia has introduced the new Datsun GO and Datsun GO + models in Indonesia. Both the cars were introduced in Indonesia four years ago, after their global debut at the 2014 Auto Expo in India and joins the recently launched Datsun GO Cross in the country. The new Datsun GO and GO+ comes with a price tag of Rp 102,990,000 (INR 4.9 Lakh) and Rp 112,380,000 (INR 5.36 Lakh) (Both prices on-road Jakarta).Both the models get minor styling updates and are equipped with a typical front grille of Datsun with hexagonal grille surrounded by chrome, now wider and more upright, making the new models look more sporty. New headlamps with a new design now feature LED daytime running light, while the outside rearview mirror added get indicator lights.At the rear, an external lock system has been added to allow the door to open using the key from the outside without having to pull the lever from inside. On the side are the larger 14-inch wheels. The new Datsun GO is available in five color options, while the Datsun GO+ gets six color options, including new copper shade.The entire dashboard and instrument panel have been redesigned in the new models. The latest interior features two color combinations; black and beige for new Datsun GO +, as well as black and silver accents for air conditioning ventilation for new Datsun GO.The latest door trims now come with larger storage pockets and can load 1-litre and 600 ml bottles together. There’s a 6.75-inch touch screen in the middle of the dashboard fully connected with MP3, USB, AUX, Bluetooth, and Smartphone connectivity for iOS and Android.Access to the third row seat in new Datsun GO + is also easier because the middle seat can be folded thoroughly to give more space. New features include auto-headlights, follow-me-home systems, front wiper with intelligent wiping system and high-response linear suspension.The new Datsun GO and Datsun GO + are powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine and produces 78 HP. The biggest change to the engine is the addition of a new CVT transmission. The new Datsun GO is available in manual options (4 variants: D, A, T, and T Active) and CVT (3 variants: A, T, and T active). Meanwhile, new Datsun GO + offers manual transmission in variants D, A, T and T Style.