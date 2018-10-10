English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Datsun GO Launched in India for Rs 3.29 Lakh, GO+ Priced at Rs 3.83 Lakh

Datsun had earlier announced to rope-in superstar Aamir Khan as their brand ambassador in India ahead of the festive season.

News18.com

Updated:October 10, 2018, 1:25 PM IST
2018 Datsun GO+ facelift. (Image: Datsun Indonesia)
Datsun has launched the new Datsun GO and Datsun GO+ in India at an introductory price of Rs 3.29 Lakh for the GO and Rs 3.83 Lakh for the GO+ respectively. While the GO is a compact entry level hatchback, the GO+ is an entry level MPV offering 5+2 seater cabin. Both the models get refreshed design and added features. Deliveries will commence today at all Nissan and Datsun dealerships across the country.

Speaking on the launch, Thomas Kuehl, President, Nissan India Operations said, “The new Datsun GO and Datsun GO+ is conceptualized for the new-age Indian consumer, the millennials who are mature, smart goers, family oriented with a progressive and evolved mindset. Powered by Japanese engineering, Datsun GO and GO+ are equipped with fabulous new features and upgrades for a more comfortable, safe and stylish driving experience.”

Datsun signs Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador in India. (Image: Datsun) Datsun signs Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador in India. (Image: Datsun)

The new Datsun GO and GO+ comes equipped with Ride Control Advanced Suspension system and race-inspired 1.2L HR12 DE petrol engine delivering a mileage of 19.83Kmpl. There are 5 grades on offer, and two new additional colours “Amber Orange” and “Sun Stone Brown” respectively.

The cabin of both the cars include a new interior design with new instrument cluster, anti fatigue front seats, premium instrument panel, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with voice recognition and Android Auto/ Apple Car Play.

Datsun is offering both the models with a standard warranty of 2 years ‘Datsun Care’ comprehensive all-inclusive car service package. Datsun earlier roped in superstar Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador in India.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
