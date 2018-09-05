2018 Datsun Redi-GO Limited Edition Launched in India for Rs 3.58 Lakh

Datsun has announced the launch of the 2018 redi-GO Limited Edition across two variants to celebrate the upcoming festive season in India. The Datsun redi-GO Limited Edition is priced at Rs 3.58 lakh for the 0.8L MT version and Rs 3.85 lakh for 1.0L MT version and will be available in three colours - white, silver and red.Peter Clissold, Vice President – Marketing at Nissan Motors India said, “This festive season, Datsun wants to make the celebration more special by delighting customers with the powerful and vibrant redi-GO Limited Edition. The refreshing design along with power packed performance is a testimony of our commitment towards customers to offer progressive mobility solutions.”The limited edition redi-GO gets new additions like a new roof wrap, body graphics and front-rear bumper undercovers. In addition to this, the redi-GO gets front signature red insert on the grill and rear tailgate graphics. On the inside, the redi-GO sports red and black leather upholstery seats with accents on AC vents, Rear Parking Assist Sensor (RPAS) with distance display device, satin chrome gear bezel and chrome handles on the inside door.