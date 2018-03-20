2018 FIA Formula 1: Mercedes-AMG GT R Revealed as the Most Powerful Official Safety Car

Mercedes-AMG GT R is the fastest safety car. (Image: Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes-AMG GT R will be joined by C 63 S Estate medical car. (Image: Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes-AMG will use the most powerful Official FIA F1 Safety Car of all time in the 2018 Formula 1season: the 430 kW (585 hp) AMG GT R will have its debut as the Official FIA F1 Safety Car of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship at the Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia from 25 to 27 March 2018. The top-of-the-line model of the AMG GT series will ensure maximum safety for the Formula 1 field on all 20 race weekends.The AMG GT R is the ideal Official FIA F1 Safety Car, with the driving dynamics of the AMG GT3 racing car, and having spent a large part of its development time in the "Green Hell" of the Nürburgring. Never before has Mercedes-AMG packed so much motorsport technology into a production vehicle as into the AMG GT R.The requirements profile of the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) for the Official FIA F1 Safety Car is demanding. It must be able to maintain a minimum speed level to prevent the tyres and brakes of the Formula 1 vehicles from excessive cooling and the engines from overheating. With a top speed of 318 km/h and 3.6 seconds for the sprint from zero to 100 km/h, the AMG GT R poses no risk for this to happen.In terms of appearance, the Mercedes-AMG GT R Official FIA F1 Safety Car differs from the series production vehicle above all by virtue of the FIA and F1 car film and the light bar on the roof. The latter is positioned on a carbon-fibre air scoop that is designed to offer the least possible air resistance while at the same time providing for an aerodynamically optimised flow of air towards the rear aerofoil.Alongside the safety car, the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Estate is on hand to provide emergency care as the Official FIA F1 Medical Car of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. It is crewed by up to three medics. At the wheel is racing driver Alan van der Merwe, whilst his co-driver is FIA F1 deputy medical delegate Dr Ian Roberts.The Official FIA F1 Medical Car follows the Formula 1 field on the starting lap, as the racing cars are grouped particularly closely together in this critical phase of the race. In the event of an incident, the medics are thus able to reach the scene of the accident as quickly as possible and administer first aid immediately.