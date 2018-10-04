2018 Ford Aspire Facelift India Live Launch: Price, Variants, Features, Mileage and Specifications

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ford is all set to launch its much-awaited compact sedan, the 2018 Aspire facelift in India today and the car has already created a lot of buzz in the India car market due to its updated looks. Ford has already started accepting booking for the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift for Rs 11,000. Few images of the car have already been revealed by the company on the official website. The company claims the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift to have a completely redesigned exterior and cabin design. The new Ford Aspire will not be an extension of the Figo hatchback but will have a unique design of its own. The Aspire will also feature a floating dashtop infotainment system, 6 airbags and other premium features. The 2018 Ford Aspire facelift is expected to be a good alternative for the people who are looking for a budget-friendly compact sedan. This segment was so far largely dominated by the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the newly launched Honda Amaze. We will bring out a detailed spec comparison among the three cars soon after the launch. Till then, you can follow the live updates from the launch of the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift here.
Ford will be launching the New Aspire in India today. We'll have all the updates, stay tuned for more. @FordIndia #aspire pic.twitter.com/5xnNoDPZFk— News18 Auto (@News_Cars18) October 4, 2018
We're here for the launch of the new Ford Aspire. Stay tuned for more updates. @FordIndia pic.twitter.com/xGArZnzWkg— News18 Auto (@News_Cars18) October 4, 2018
