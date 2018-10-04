2018 Ford Aspire Facelift India Live Launch: Price, Variants, Features, Mileage and Specifications

Ford is all set to launch its much-awaited compact sedan, the 2018 Aspire facelift in India today and the car has already created a lot of buzz in the India car market due to its updated looks. Ford has already started accepting booking for the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift for Rs 11,000. Few images of the car have already been revealed by the company on the official website. The company claims the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift to have a completely redesigned exterior and cabin design. The new Ford Aspire will not be an extension of the Figo hatchback but will have a unique design of its own. The Aspire will also feature a floating dashtop infotainment system, 6 airbags and other premium features. The 2018 Ford Aspire facelift is expected to be a good alternative for the people who are looking for a budget-friendly compact sedan. This segment was so far largely dominated by the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the newly launched Honda Amaze. We will bring out a detailed spec comparison among the three cars soon after the launch. Till then, you can follow the live updates from the launch of the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift here.

Oct 4, 2018 2:02 pm (IST) The new Ford Aspire will be produced at the company’s Sanand Factory in Gujrat, for consumers in India and all around the world.

Oct 4, 2018 1:14 pm (IST) Under the hood, the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift gets a new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Dragon series petrol engine as seen in the company’s latest offering Freestyle. The new engine produces 96 PS of power and churns out 120 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Oct 4, 2018 1:10 pm (IST) Here is the service cost of the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift. It also comes with 5 years warranty.

Oct 4, 2018 1:09 pm (IST) Here are the prices of the new 2018 Ford Aspire Facelift.

Oct 4, 2018 1:05 pm (IST) The new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift gets an updated front grille and restyled front bumper. The sweeping stright lines provides a muscular look to the car and the new 15-inch alloy wheels provide a bolder stance.

Oct 4, 2018 1:03 pm (IST) Here is how the interior of the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift looks like.

Oct 4, 2018 12:53 pm (IST) "We have increased our investment in building dealer staff capabilities, adding 50% more training days & have established dedicated Technical Training Centers in Gurgaon, Sanand and Chennai.” - Anurag Mehrotra, MD, Ford India

Oct 4, 2018 12:53 pm (IST) "Ford has opened 48 service facilities in India this year." - Anurag Mehrotra, President and Managing Director, Ford India

Oct 4, 2018 12:50 pm (IST) Here is the total revenue of Ford India in FY 2017-18

Oct 4, 2018 12:49 pm (IST) Ford has sold more than 1 Million cars in India

Oct 4, 2018 12:49 pm (IST) Anurag Mehrotra, President and Managing Director, Ford India takes the stage at the launch of 2018 Ford Aspire facelift.

Oct 4, 2018 12:43 pm (IST) The infotainment system in the new Aspire will also get Ford’s SYNC 3 that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Oct 4, 2018 12:39 pm (IST) Here is how the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift looks like.

Oct 4, 2018 12:37 pm (IST) Inside the cabin, the car will have same dual-tone black-beige colour.

Oct 4, 2018 12:32 pm (IST) As per the official images revealed on the company’s website, the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift gets an updated front grille and restyled front bumper.