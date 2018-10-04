2018 Ford Aspire Facelift Launched in India for Rs 5.55 Lakh, Gets New Engine

2018 Ford Aspire Facelift prices

2018 Ford Aspire Facelift. (Image: Abhinav Jakhar/News18.com)

Ford has finally launched the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift India at a starting price of Rs 5.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The car will be available in 5 variants across 2 fuel options and 7 exterior colours ranging from Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 8.49 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). In terms of looks, the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift features redesigned front and rear fascia, bigger spoked alloys, updated front grille and sweeping straight lines on the side.Inside the cabin, the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift same dual-tone black-beige colour interiors. The car now features a floating dashtop infotainment system with Ford’s SYNC 3 UI that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new Aspire now also features reverse parking camera, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlamps.The new Ford Aspire also features various driving and safety features such as 6-airbags, anti-lock braking, electronic brake-force distribution, electronic stability program and hill assist feature.Under the hood, the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift gets 3 engine options a new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder dragon series petrol engine that 96 PS of power and churns out 120 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox with a claimed mileage of 24 kmpl. The car also gets the existing 1.5-litre diesel engine that offers 100 PS of peak power, 215 Nm of torque and claimed fuel economy of 26.1 kmpl. This engine is also mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.Ford has also introduced its latest six-speed automatic transmission on the new Ford Aspire. Paired with the latest 1.5-litre petrol engine that delivers 123 PS of power. The new Ford Aspire will be produced at the company’s Sanand Factory in Gujrat, for consumers in India and all around the world. In the India car market, the car competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze. We will bring out a detailed spec comparison between the cars soon. Keep checking this space for more updates.