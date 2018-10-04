2018 Ford Aspire Facelift to Launch in India Today, All You Need to Know

New Ford Aspire Interiors. (Image: Ford)

Ford is all set to launch the latest version of its compact sedan, 2018 Ford Aspire facelift in India today. The company claims the new Ford Aspire to have a completely redesigned exterior and cabin design. Ford dealerships across the country have already started accepting booking for the same at a minimal amount of Rs 11,000. The new Ford Aspire will not be an extension of the Figo hatchback but will have a unique design of its own. The Aspire will also feature a floating dashtop infotainment system, 6 airbags and other premium features.As per the official images revealed on the company’s website, the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift gets an updated front grille and restyled front bumper. Inside the cabin, the car will have same dual-tone black-beige colour. The infotainment system in the new Aspire will also get Ford’s SYNC 3 that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.Under the hood, the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift is expected to replace the existing 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder engine with the 1.2-litre Dragon series petrol engine as seen in the company’s latest offering Freestyle. The new engine produces 96 PS of power and churns out 120 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox but with the new Aspire it is expected to get automatic transmission as an option.The bigger 1.5-litre petrol engine is expected to be replaced by the one offered with Ford EcoSport and the 1.5-litre diesel engine is expected to carried forward. In the Indian car market, the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift directly stacks up against the new Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire. We will bring out the detailed spec comparison of these cars soon. Keep checking this space for live updates from 2018 Ford Aspire facelift launch.