2018 Ford Endeavour SUV Spied Completely Undisguised with Visual Changes

Ever since Ford has given the Endeavour a major change, it became an instant hit in markets like India. Sold as the Everest in international markets, the Ford Endeavour is all-set to receive a minor facelift (its first since launch). After the first sighting of the Model Year 2018 Everest in January, and later some undisguised spy images from Thailand, the SUV has been spotted once again, this time in the U.S.The new spy shots suggests that the new Ford Endeavour (Everest) will come with subtle exterior changes for the mid-cycle refresh. The front fascia consists of a new radiator grille with sleeker three horizontal louvers finished in chrome. There’s also a new bumper frame for the lower air intake, along with the fog lamps. The rear-end and the side profile look completelyunchanged. Also, there’s no image for the interiors of the facelifted SUV.The 2018 Ford Endeavour is expected to be powered by the same set of diesel engines as the current generation model – a 2.2-litre TDCi and 3.2-litre TDCi units. The 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine produces 160 PS and 385 Nm of torque, while the 3.2-litre five-cylinder diesel engine develops 200 PS and 470 Nm of torque.There’s no suggested timeline for the launch of the new Ford Endeavour, but it could enter India anytime in the second half of the year. Thailand will be the first market to get the updated SUV, followed by the launch in other South East Asian markets.