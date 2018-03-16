2018 Formula One Championship Calendar and Details

The Formula One season starts in Australia on March 25, the first of a record-equalling 21 races this year. The following are key details for each round (start times 1310 GMT unless stated).Albert Park street circuit, Melbourne. 58 laps of 5.303km. Total distance 307.574km. 0510 GMT start (1610 local). 2017 pole position: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes. 2017 winner: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari.Melbourne has hosted the Australian GP since 1996.Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir. 57 laps of 5.412km. 308.238km. 1410GMT (1810 local). 2017 pole: Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes. Winner: Vettel.Desert track 30km south-west of Manama. The race has a day-to-night format under floodlights. Bahrain was the third race of the season in 2017.Shanghai International Circuit. 56 laps of 5.451km. 305.066km. 0510GMT (1410 local). 2017 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton.Built in the shape of the Chinese character "shang", the circuit has hosted a race since 2004. The race was the second round last year.Baku City Circuit. 51 laps of 6.003km. 306.049km. 1110GMT (1610 local). 2017 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull.New in 2016, the race was the most exciting of last season when it was the ninth round and held in June. The historic centre and long seaside promenade provide a backdrop.Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona. 66 laps of 4.655km. 307.104km. 2017 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton.Venue for pre-season testing. On the calendar since 1991.Monte Carlo. 78 laps of 3.337km. 260.286km. 2017 pole: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari. Winner: Vettel.The slowest and shortest race but also the most glamorous. Steeped in history, every driver wants to win what is also a home race for many of them.Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal. 70 laps of 4.361km. 305.270km. 1710 GMT (1410 local). 2017 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton.An F1 favourite since 1978, the circuit is named after late Ferrari great and father of 1997 world champion Jacques and is on the Ile Notre Dame in the St Lawrence River.Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet. 5.861km. 1410GMT (1610 local) No race last year.The circuit has hosted 14 French Grands Prix, most recently in 1990. France last held a grand prix at Magny-Cours in 2008.Red Bull Ring, Spielberg. 71 laps of 4.318km laps. 306.452km. 2017 pole: Bottas. Winner: Bottas.A small town in the southern Styria region, not far from Graz. The circuit is owned by Red Bull.Silverstone. 52 laps of 5.891km. 306.198km. 2017 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton.A former World War Two airfield, the first world championship grand prix was held here in 1950. The contract expires after next year's race.Hockenheim. 67 laps of 4.574km. 306.458km. No race last season.The track was heavily modified in 2002, with a long run through the forest removed. Last hosted a race in 2016.Hungaroring, Budapest. 70 laps of 4.381km. 306.670km. 2017 pole: Vettel. Winner: Vettel.The first race in 1986 was a breakthrough for F1 behind the 'Iron Curtain'. The circuit is tight, twisty and slow.Spa-Francorchamps. 44 laps of 7.004km. 308.052km. 2017 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton.The longest lap on the calendar and one of the fastest circuits. Often wet, always thrilling. A favourite circuit for drivers and fans.Monza. 53 laps of 5.793km. 307.029km. 2017 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton."La Pista Magica" is the temple of Italian motorsport and Ferrari. One of the oldest tracks, dating back to the 1920s, and still the fastest in F1.Marina Bay street circuit. 61 laps of 5.065km. 308.828km. 1110GMT (2010 local). 2017 pole: Vettel. Winner: Hamilton.On the calendar since 2008, now the Monaco of the Far East. The only race entirely at night.Sochi street circuit. 53 laps of 5.848km. 309.745km. 1110GMT (1410 local). 2017 pole: Vettel. Winner: Bottas.The race made its debut in 2014, with the circuit looping around the park built for the Winter Olympics. Moves to a later date after being held at the end of April last year.Suzuka. 53 laps of 5.807km. 307.471km. Race start 0510 GMT (1410 local). 2017 pole: Hamilton. winner: Hamilton.A classic fast figure-of-eight circuit, owned by Honda with a funfair alongside. Attracts some of the most passionate fans anywhere in F1.Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. 56 laps of 5.513km. 308.405km. Race start 1910 GMT (1310 local). 2017 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton.Anti-clockwise layout with 20 turns.Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City. 71 laps of 4.304km. 305.354km. Race start 1910 GMT (1310 local). 2017 pole: Vettel. Winner: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull.Returned to the calendar in 2015. Has won the award for best grand prix of the season for the past three years. The circuit is named after racing brothers Ricardo and Pedro.Interlagos, Sao Paulo. 71 laps of 4.309km. 305.909km. Race start 1810 GMT (1510 local). 2017 pole: Bottas. Winner: Vettel.Atmospheric anti-clockwise circuit that hosted its first GP in 1973. Home of the late Ayrton Senna.Yas Marina. 55 laps of 5.554km. 305.355km. 2017 pole: Bottas. Winner: Bottas. Race start 1310 GMT (1710 local).Day-to-night race under floodlights. Made its debut in 2009. Anti-clockwise.