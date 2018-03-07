English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Geneva Motor Show - ABB FIA Formula E Gen2 Racecar Makes Public Debut [Video]
With a top speed of 280 km/h (174 mph) and the ability to travel double the distance of the current car, the Gen2 car means there's no need for a mid-race car swap from Season Five onwards.
ABB FIA Formula E Gen2 race car. (Image: Formula E)
You've seen the teasers, you've seen the CGI shots but now, the future of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship has been finally unveiled. While the first official pictures and technical specification of the Gen2 car were earlier revealed, the racecar made its public debut at the 2018 Geneva motor show. Unveiling the car for the very first time was FIA President Jean Todt, Founder & CEO of Formula E Alejandro Agag, alongside a helping hand from title partner ABB's robot arm.
With a top speed of 280 km/h (174 mph) and the ability to travel double the distance of the current car, the Gen2 car means there's no need for a mid-race car swap from Season Five onwards. Doubling the range of the car in just four years, shows just how fast the technology in Formula E and the world of electric mobility is developing.
"It’s incredible to see the progress made in just four years - to double the range of the car and increase the power output is a fantastic achievement," said FIA President Jean Todt. "With the support of so many manufacturers, Formula E will continue to push the development of electric vehicle technology, and this car is an important milestone in this journey.”
With the likes of Jaguar, Audi, DS, Mahindra, NIO, Renault and French manufacturer Venturi already competing in the championship, seasons five and six will see BMW, Porsche, Mercedes and Nissan join the ranks as the world's first all-electric single seater championship continues to grow. With so many manufacturers involved, "Formula E Formula E will continue to push the development of electric vehicle technology," said Todt.
ABB FIA Formula E Gen2 race car in Paris. (Image: Formula E)
Aside from the dramatic batmobile-like bodywork, the Gen2 Formula E car will benefit from the new Halo head protection device, which forms part of the chassis. With a nifty strip of LED lighting, fans will be able to follow the strategy of their favourite team or driver - with the lights indicating different power modes and other race-related information.
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Minimum weight (inc. driver) - 900 kg (battery - 385 kg)
Maximum power - 250 kW, equivalent to 335 bhp
Race mode (maximum power available) - 200 kW, equivalent to 270 bhp
Maximum speed - 280 km/h (174 mph)
Acceleration - 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 2.8 seconds
