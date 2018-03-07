2018 Geneva Motor Show – Rolls-Royce Dawn Aero Cowling Unveiled

Rolls-Royce Dawn Aero Cowling roadster. (Image: Rolls-Royce)

The 2018 Geneva Motor Show witnessed the unveiling of the transformed Rolls-Royce Dawn. This new take on Dawn results from the recognition by Rolls-Royce’s designers that some clients may wish for enhanced flexibility in terms of style and practicality from the world’s most luxurious drophead coupé. Thus the Dawn Aero Cowling was born.The Aero Cowling transforms one’s Dawn into a two-seater roadster-style motor-car without sacrificing the option of remaining the most social of all open top luxury cars, by creating an extended tonneau cover over the rear seat area.The Aero Cowling encloses the rear seat area of Dawn in a beautifully hand-made unit that features two cowls that rise from the leading edge of the tonneau area, which conceals the Dawn hood, to behind each front seat. The form of the cowls was precisely sculpted to funnel the air gracefully, so to enhance driver comfort.Each cowl offers enhanced lockable leather-lined storage compartments for personal effects. The cover itself is made of carbon-fibre and aluminum and so is incredibly light and strong. The lids of the cowls are swathed in Rolls-Royce leather which matches the interior of the car.The Dawn Aero Cowling present on the Rolls-Royce stand at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show is a beautifully-specified motor car clad in a silver and tan colour scheme. The sensuous exterior is painted in Cassiopeia Silver and features beautiful 21inch part-polished alloy wheels, whilst the interior is swathed in Casden Tan leather, highlighted by Selby Grey piping and stitching and Black contrast elements.The carbon-fibre on the central spine of the Aero Cowling is exposed to showcase its lightweight structure and its weave is book-matched to a contemporary chevron graphic, adding to the dynamic character of Dawn Aero Cowling.Dashboard and centre consoles featuring an intricate dark technical fibre veneer continue this ‘spine’ running down the centre of the car, which when paired with the woven leather floor mats echo the technical nature of the carbon-fibre on the Aero Cowling.