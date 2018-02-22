2018 Geneva Motor Show: Skoda to Showcase Vision X Concept, Fabia and Kodiaq L&K to Make Official Debut

The Czech car manufacturer Skoda will present numerous model updates at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. At the exhibition, the spotlight will be on the world premiere of the Skoda Vision X design study, which offers a look ahead to further developments in the model range. The extensively revised Skoda Fabia will be making its debut and the Skoda Kodiaq L&K, the new range-topping variant of the popular SUV model line-up, will be presented to the public for the first time.The Skoda Superb will be available with a new 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine and 7 speed DSG, and the Skoda Octavia RS comes with a Challenge Plus package. All direct-injection petrol engines are fitted with petrol particulate filters. In addition, the digital instrument panel has been introduced to the Octavia, Kodiaq and Superb model ranges.Skoda Auto is keeping a close eye on the future. The Czech car manufacturer’s appearance at this year’s Geneva International Motor Show (8–18 March 2018) also illustrates this. The centrepiece of the Skoda stand is the Innovation Tunnel, where detailed and interactive displays inform visitors about the Vision X study.On the right side of the tunnel smart solutions will be visible. Through a story it will be possible to get information about the Skoda Auto DigiLab apps, the longboard and other new elements. On the opposite side materials used in vehicle production will be shown. The design of interior surfaces will be on show, as will the high quality of the components that have been used. The materials used in the exterior can also be experienced in a variety of ways in the Innovation Tunnel.In addition, Skoda is giving visitors a glimpse into the brand’s current connectivity and mobility services. At the end of the tunnel, displays and tablets also provide visitors in an interactive way with comprehensive information about the Vision X concept study.