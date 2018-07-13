English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed: Aston Martin Cygnet With 430 BHP to Make Public Debut
Aston Martin has revealed that its new 430bhp Cygnet, a one-off model from Aston Martin's Q commission service, will be one of two new models on display at this weekend's Goodwood Festival of Speed.
430 bhp Aston Martin Cygnet. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Longstanding observers of the motor industry might remember that between 2011 and 2013, Aston Martin was producing a city car to meet EU fleet emissions regulations. The regulations stated a manufacturer's range was only allowed to produce average emissions below a certain level, so the Cygnet was produced to get Aston's average emissions down. Well, Aston has finally produced another version of the Cygnet city car, but with a 430 bhp V-8 engine under the hood, there doesn't seem to be a lot of concern about its emissions. Along with the 715 bhp DBS Superleggera, the Cygnet, described by Aston Martin as "the ultimate city car," will be making its public debut at the event. The very unusual Aston was built at the request of one of the company's customers, and its most outstanding feature is a 4.7-liter V-8 engine producing 430 bhp, taken from the previous generation of the Vantage S.
Cygnets produced previously by Aston Martin were based on the Toyota IQ and had an engine that was a full 3.4-liters smaller than the unit in this new one-off, producing a staggering 333 horsepower less than the one appearing at Goodwood this weekend. This Cygnet will be faster than the outgoing V8 Vantage as the little car is capable of a 170 mph top speed and boasts a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.2 seconds. Even so, most people would probably have expected a little more for a city car with a 4.7-liter V-8 under the hood as that's only about the same that the current Volkswagen Golf R with a DSG gearbox can deliver.
To fit that engine into the car's very compact proportions a new front bulkhead and transmission tunnel had to be specially fabricated from sheet metal, and the suspension and subframe are partly shared with the previous-generation Vantage that loaned its engine to the Cygnet. All of that, along with a twin-exhaust and full roll cage, means the Cygnet weighs in at a pretty substantial 1,375 kg, which is probably why the Cygnet isn't significantly faster than it actually is.
Also Watch
Cygnets produced previously by Aston Martin were based on the Toyota IQ and had an engine that was a full 3.4-liters smaller than the unit in this new one-off, producing a staggering 333 horsepower less than the one appearing at Goodwood this weekend. This Cygnet will be faster than the outgoing V8 Vantage as the little car is capable of a 170 mph top speed and boasts a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.2 seconds. Even so, most people would probably have expected a little more for a city car with a 4.7-liter V-8 under the hood as that's only about the same that the current Volkswagen Golf R with a DSG gearbox can deliver.
To fit that engine into the car's very compact proportions a new front bulkhead and transmission tunnel had to be specially fabricated from sheet metal, and the suspension and subframe are partly shared with the previous-generation Vantage that loaned its engine to the Cygnet. All of that, along with a twin-exhaust and full roll cage, means the Cygnet weighs in at a pretty substantial 1,375 kg, which is probably why the Cygnet isn't significantly faster than it actually is.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- These Photos of England Team Manager Hugging His Wife After Crashing Out of the World Cup is the Sweetest Thing Ever
- Ant-Man And The Wasp Movie Review: It's More Sure-footed Than Its Predecessor
- Did Neha Dhupia Just Confirm Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Relationship With This Throwback Photo?
- Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan Today: All You Need to Know
- Ajay Devgn to Play Legendary Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Biopic to be Produced by Boney Kapoor