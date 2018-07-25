2018 Honda Activa-i Launched at Rs 50,010, Receives Slight Changes and New Colours

2018 Honda Activa-i. (Image: Autocar)

Honda has launched the 2018 Activa-i at Rs 50,010 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Activa-i is meant to be a ‘lighter’ version of the hugely successful Activa. Whether it’s the looks or the kerb weight, the Activa-i is lighter than the standard Activa on both fronts. The Activa-i was first launched in 2013 and got its last update in April 2017. Since the beginning, it has been overshadowed by the standard Activa on the sales front.The 2018 update brings new features like dual-tone colours, colour-coded rear view mirrors and a dual-tone analogue instrumentation. The Activa-i has five new colour options to choose from - Candy Jazzy Blue, Imperial Red Metallic, Lush Magneta Metallic, Orchid Purple Metallic and Mat Axis Grey Metallic. Like other Honda scooters, the Activa-i gets the four-in-one ignition as well. The underseat capacity for storage is 18 litres and there is an option for a mobile charging socket as well. The 2018 update version also has a metal exhaust heat shield and a front hook as well.There have been no changes when it comes to the powertrain and underpinnings, mechanically, the Activa-i remains the same as before. The power comes from the 109cc engine which is an air-cooled single-cylinder unit that produces 8bhp and 9Nm of torque. The scooter still has a trailing arm type front suspension and single shock absorber at the back. On the braking front, the Activa-i gets 130mm front and rear drum units which come standard with Honda’s Combi Brake System (CBS). The new Activa-i is Rs 440 dearer to the pocket than the earlier model. It goes up against the TVS Scooty Zest, Yamaha Ray Z, Hero Pleasure and Suzuki Lets.