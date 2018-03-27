English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Honda CB Hornet 160R Launched in India for Rs 84,675
In the India market, the new 2018 CB Hornet 160R competes against the likes of Suzuki Gixxer, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS 160.
2018 Honda CB Hornet 160R
Japanese automaker Honda has silently launched the new 2018 CB Hornet 160R in India. The new Honda CB Hornet 160R is offered in four different variants with prices ranging from Rs 84,675 to Rs 92,675 (ex-showroom, Delhi). First unveiled at Delhi Auto Expo 2018, the new CB Hornet 160R gets new styling updates and ABS as optional.
As for the looks, the designing of the bike remains the same but the bike receives several updates like full LED headlamps and new body graphics along with the Hornet badging on the fuel tank. The ‘X’ taillight and instrument console on the bike has been carried over from its predecessor but the console does get a new blue illumination.
The new 2018 CB Hornet 160R is powered by the same 162.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 14.9 bhp at 8500 rpm and churns out 14.5 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.
The suspension on the new CB Hornet 160R is the same telescopic front forks and a monoshock setup at the rear as on the previous generation Hornet.
In the India market, the new 2018 CB Hornet 160R competes against the likes of Suzuki Gixxer, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS 160.
