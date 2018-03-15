2018 Honda CB Shine SP, Livo and Dream Yuga Launched, Gets New Features

2018 Honda Livo. (Image: Honda)

2018 Honda Dream Yuga. (Image: Honda)

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has launched three 2018 editions of its motorcycles – Livo, Dream Yuga and CB Shine SP. Unveiled last month at the Auto Expo 2018, the new editions offer refreshed style and advanced technology.The new 2018 edition of CB Shine SP gets new style with an aggressive tank shroud, new sporty graphics, a new instrumentation cluster with Service Due Indicator & clock and a new low maintenance seal chain. The 2018 edition of CB Shine SP is available in 5 colours (Pearl Siren Blue / Geny Grey Metallic / Black / Athletic Blue Metallic / Imperial Red Metallic), 3 variants (Drum / Disc / CBS) and is priced at Rs. 62,032 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).The 2018 edition of Livo gets more style courtesy the new stylish sporty stripes. Upping the game is the new analog-digital meter console with Service Due Indicator, clock and low maintenance seal chain. The 2018 edition of Livo is available in 5 colours (Black / Athletic Blue Metallic / Sunset Brown Metallic / Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic) and 2 variants (Drum / Disc) and is priced at Rs. 56,230 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).The 2018 edition of Dream Yuga gets refreshed graphics, an elegant meter design and body coloured rear view mirrors. Bringing advance technology in the segment is the new HET tyre (Low Rolling resistance tyre) for improved overall efficiency and the new low-maintenance seal chain. 2018 Dream Yuga gets a new colour - Black with Sunset Brown Metallic in addition to the existing five colour options (Black with Red / Black with Lemon Ice Yellow / Black with Radiant Red Metallic / Sports Red with Black / Black with Heavy Grey Metallic) and is affordably priced at Rs. 52,741 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).The new 2018 editions of all 3 motorcycles come packed with advanced technologies (Honda Eco Technology and HET tyre) and features (seal chain) which add value to the riders’ overall experience. HET tyre (Low Rolling Resistance Tyre) is developed by Honda with patent received in 3 countries including Japan and applied in India. The HET Tyre is built with a new compound that reduces rolling resistance by 15-20% while maintaining optimum grip performance. This results in improved fuel efficiency and is environment friendly too, as it reduces the carbon footprint.The new Low-Maintenance Seal Chain has Seals (O-ring) which maintain lubrication in the chain drive for a longer time. The Seal chain is more durable, and has better life compared to conventional chain; resulting in lower maintenance cost.Commenting on the beginning of national despatches for the three motorcycles, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said; “All 3 motorcycles- Dream Yuga, Livo & CB Shine SP are delighting different type of buyers, be it the aspirational first time buyer or the mature buyer seeking premium offering in the 110cc segment or even the customer who wants effortless style in the 125cc segment. The new 2018 editions will further delight customers with their refreshed styling quotient, enhanced features like low-maintenance seal chain and patent applied HET tyres for improved mileage.”