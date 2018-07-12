English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2018 Honda CD 110 Dream DX Launched at Rs 48,461, Gets New Body Graphics
The 2018 CD 110 Dream DX will come in four colour options and has a starting price of Rs 48,641 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
2018 CD 110 Dream DX. (Photo: Honda)
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has announced the availability of the 2018 CD 110 Dream DX. Highly popular amongst the first time motorcycle buyers, the new 2018 CD 110 Dream DX traces its legacy to Honda’s first mass motorcycle – called Dream D, which was launched in Japan in 1949.
The 2018 edition of the motorcycle comes with new gold graphics and chrome muffler protector. It also gets a rear carrier in order to add practicality.
Commenting on the new version, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The iconic CD brand has been winning the trust of millions of customers globally since 1966. Taking forward its legacy, 2018 CD 110 Dream DX offers the same level of trust and reliability. We are confident that the new edition too will garner good response from our customers especially when there are sentiments in rural demand.”
Powering the motorcycle is the 110cc HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine and comes with features like a key lock utility box, tubeless tyres, and maintenance free battery.
The 2018 CD 110 Dream DX will come in four colour options and has a starting price of Rs 48,641 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Edited by: Manav Sinha
