2018 Honda Dio Deluxe Launched in India at Rs 53,292, Gets LED Headlamps and Styling Updates
The new Honda Dio Deluxe is powered by a 109cc engine which develops 8 hp and 8.9 Nm of torque, and also comes with an all- digital instrument cluster.
2018 Honda Dio Deluxe. (Photo: Honda Two Wheelers India)
Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India (HMSI) has launched the 2018 version of the Dio Deluxe – their offering in the 110cc scooter segment market – at a price tag of Rs 53,292 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Honda Dio Deluxe is priced about Rs 3,000 more as compared to the base variant offering of the scooter, which is called as the Standard variant.
In terms of what’s new, the biggest changes have to be the inclusion of a new LED headlamp unit and the instrument cluster being updated to an all-digital one. Features like the four-in-one ignition key and a separate switch to pop open the seat, which was first seen on the Honda Grazia, have also been introduced in the Dio Deluxe.
On the mechanical front, the scooter remains unchanged. It is powered by a 109cc engine which develops 8 hp and 8.9 Nm of torque and comes mated to a Continous Variable Transmission (CVT). The scooter also gets Honda’s Combi Brake System (CBS) as standard and has a claimed top speed of 83 km/h. It, however, skips out on the front disc brake - even as an option - unlike the Honda Grazia.
The Honda Dio Deluxe comes with an under-seat USB charging port and on the styling front, it has been updated with gold-finished rims and gets two new matte colour options – green and grey.
