2018 Honda Jazz Launched in India for Rs 7.35 Lakh, Available in 7 Variants

2018 Honda Jazz Interiors. (Image: Honda)

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), has silently launched the New Honda Jazz 2018 with enhanced style, updated interiors and added safety features. The new Jazz will now be available in 2 grades in Petrol – V and VX and 3 grades in Diesel – S, V and VX with Manual Transmission. The starting price of 2018 Honda Jazz is Rs 7.35 Lakh and goes up to Rs 9.29 Lakh (Prices of Ex Showroom Delhi). In India, Honda Jazz competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 Prices of Ex Showroom Delhi for the complete line-up of New Jazz 2018:PetrolV MT Rs 7,35,000VX MT Rs 779,000V CVT Rs 855,000VX CVT Rs 8,99,000DieselS MT Rs 805,000V MT Rs 885,000VX MT Rs 929,000The enhanced exterior styling elements include the signature rear LED wing light, chrome door handles and 2 new exterior colours. The rest of the car is same as the outgoing model. The added safety features now include rear parking sensors and speed sensing auto door lock.Inside the cabin is the 17.7cm touchscreen Infotainment with audio, video and navigation system – Digipad 2.0 with Blue Tooth audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and rear camera display. Other features include push Start/ Stop with white and red illumination, touch sensor based key, cruise control, and driver side vanity mirror.The colour line-up of the new Jazz also gets refreshed and the new model features Premium Beige interiors with a choice of 5 exterior colours – Radiant Red Metallic (new), Lunar Silver Metallic (New), Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and White Orchid Pearl.Speaking on the introduction of the Jazz 2018, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “In line with changing customer preferences in favour of automatics, the Jazz 2018 is now being offered with advanced CVT technology across the petrol range to cater to larger number of customers opting for automatic transmission cars for an absolutely comfortable and engaging drive.”